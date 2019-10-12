A month after Hurricane Dorian, Bahamian dog reunited with family

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - After they were separated for more than a month due to Hurricane Dorian, family members on Friday were reunited with their dog.

Charlie Cornish and his family were unable to find the dog, Boxe, when they evacuated from the Bahamas because of the hurricane.

The International Fund of Animal Welfare and American Humane worked together to locate the animal. As it turned out, a neighbor was feeding him, officials said.

Wings of Rescue, the IFAW and GreaterGood.org were behind the effort to fly the mixed-breed dog from the Abaco Islands to National Jets in Fort Lauderdale.

Cornish is from Spring City, just south of the Leonard M. Thompson International Airport.

"We are so happy to be able to make this flight happen and get Boxe back with his family where he belongs," Wings of Rescue Vice President Erin Robbins said.

The flight was set to arrive at 4 p.m. From the looks of the photo above, the pair were glad to be reunited.

