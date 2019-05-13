Accident involving tanker causes extensive fuel leak on I-95, deputies say

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A fuel leak occurred in Deerfield Beach on Sunday after an accident between a fuel tanker and a sedan caused the tanker to roll over, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Hazardous materials teams are working to mitigate the leak at northbound I-95 just north of the Sample Road Exit, which authorities said was extensive.

The driver of the tanker truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

Deputies said the northbound lanes of I-95 between Sample Road and Southwest 10th Street could remain closed into Monday’s morning commute as crews clean up the leak.

Residents living in the area of Northwest 3rd Ave, between Sample Road and Northwest 38th Street are asked to remain indoors to help reduce the risk of exposure to vapors, deputies said.

Deputies said the tanker and sedan collided, causing the tanker to veer to the right shoulder and roll over a barrier wall.

The tanker came to rest upside down and began leaking what could potentially be its full 4,000 gallon load.

