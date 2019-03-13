AirPods, wireless headphones could cause cancer, scientists claim

MIAMI - Those who use wireless headphones such as Apple AirPods are being warned of possible cancer risks due to the Bluetooth technology.

Scientists say the type of electromagnetic frequency radiowave (EMF) that transmit data through the devices can cause serious health issues.

The threat is so great, nearly 250 experts signed a United Nations and World Health Organization petition to warn of the dangers, WSB reports.

Along with cancer, neurological disorders and DNA damage are linked to EMF exposure as the they can generate heat, cause burns and affect cell growth in human.

“Numerous recent scientific publications have shown that EMF affects living organisms at levels well below most international and national guidelines.” the petition claims.

The scientists say EMF warnings about possible dangers are not good enough.

