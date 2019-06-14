American dies during liposuction surgery in Dominican Republic

Facebook

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic - An American who traveled to the Dominican Republic for liposuction surgery died during the procedure.

Manuel Nuñez, 28, of New York City died Tuesday at the Caribbean Plastic Surgery Clinic during his third liposuction surgery.

According to the New York Post, Nuñez went into respiratory failure during the procedure and was unable to be resuscitated.

News reports say Oscar Polanco, the doctor who performed the surgery, was arrested and jailed in 2015 after two women died while under his care.

Nuñez' mother said she begged her son not to undergo a third surgery.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.