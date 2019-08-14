Australian man falls overboard Royal Caribbean ship en route to St. Thomas

MIAMI - An Australian man fell overboard Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas ship early Wednesday morning while the cruise was en route to St. Thomas, Royal Caribbean spokesman Owen Torres confirmed to ABC News.

"Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones for their loss, and our care team is providing support and assistance during this difficult time," Torres said in a statement.

According to Torres, the ship immediately turned and launched a rescue boat when the man fell overboard.

Josh Mackey, a passenger onboard the ship, said he saw the man's body get pulled from the water.

"We are working closely with authorities and will continue to assist in their investigation," Torres said.

It's unclear how the man fell overboard.

The Symphony of the Seas currently sails seven-night cruises out of Port Miami. The ship leaves every Saturday.

