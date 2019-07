Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A baby giraffe made it's public debut at Zoo Miami on Friday.

The unnamed female calf born July 22 moved into the giraffe exhibit with her mother and other members of the herd.

Since birth, the calf had been kept at a holding area to give her time to bond with her mother.

The baby giraffe is the 56th born at Zoo Miami and weighed 149 pounds at birth.

Mom and baby will now be on exhibit daily at the zoo,

