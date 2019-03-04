Bibles, cross found untouched after fire destroys church

DANIELS, W.V. - A fire in West Virginia destroyed a small church, but it appears not all was lost.

Firefighters say all of the bibles, and the cross, at Freedom Ministries Church survived. Not a single one was burned.

Firefighters say they do not know how the bibles made it due to the severity of the flames. They say the word of God looked untouched.

"Picture this, a building so hot that at one point in time, firefighters had to back out. In your mind, everything should be burned, ashes. Not a single bible was burned and not a single cross was harmed!! Not a single firefighter was hurt!"

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

