Boats, planes full of supplies depart Broward County bound for Bahamas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - South Floridians who are heartbroken over the devastation caused in the Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian are stepping up in a big way.

Trucks filled to the brim with relief supplies were loaded onto boats in Pompano Beach. Once the boats are filled, any remaining supplies will be brought to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport and flown to the Bahamas.

"It's a good cause," said Andrew Rivera, a driver for All My Sons Moving and Storage. "I'm kind of happy we can come here and support the people doing it."

More than 75,000 pounds of food, water, diapers, clothes, shoes and other relief supplies was unloaded by volunteers.

"Every single person is a small piece of this puzzle that has all come together to create this beautiful picture of things that we can to do to help the Bahamian people," said Michele Kerrigan, Sea Tow marketing director.

Saturday morning, around 35 boats packed with supplies departed Alsdorf Park in Pompano Beach. They're heading for the West End Village in the Bahamas, where members of two churches will receive the supplies and distribute them to people in need.

Organizers in South Florida are continuing to collect donations.

They are looking for more people with boats to volunteer their vessels and help bring supplies to the Bahamas next weekend.

"You have to send me your information, we gotta get your vessel cleared, get your name cleared, once that's cleared, then you'll slide in with our entire group," said Shaughn Miller with Offshore Anglers of Pompano.

Meanwhile, Local 10 learned that four flights have been heading every day to the Bahamas with relief supplies.

On Saturday, three or four flights had already left with supplies and more trips were expected.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.