Boy taken to hospital after being pulled from pool in Pembroke Pines, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A 3-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition after being pulled out of a community pool in Pembroke Pines, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

The child was pulled out of the community pool at the Harbour Cove apartments after he was found by other swimmers unresponsive and floating facedown, authorities said.

After being pulled out, CPR was administered and the boy was taken to the hospital, according to authorities.



