Broward County man among victims of Lake Okeechobee plane crash

PAHOKEE, Fla. - A Broward County man was one of five people who were killed in plane crash near Lake Okeechobee on Friday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

The Sheriff's Office identified the victims as Eric Peterson, 73, of Lighthouse Point; Eduardo Mulet, 45, of West Palm Beach; Matthew Fiorello, 36, of Palm Beach Gardens; Heather Bridwell, 43, of Jupiter; and Edwin Mortell III, 54, of Stuart.

After the twin-engine Piper Aircraft crashed about 3:30 p.m., PBSO divers and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the Pahokee Marina. About three hours later they had recovered five bodies from the aircraft wreckage.

The Piper Aircraft departed from Tampa International Airport and went down just north of Palm Beach County Glades Airport, better known as Pahokee Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane took off from the Sheltair Aviation Services' executive hangar complex. When the plane vanished, the FAA issued an alert notice.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the plane crash.

