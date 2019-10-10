Cate McCaffrey named interim city manager of Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - The city of Homestead announced that Assistant City Manager Cate McCaffrey will be interim city manager effective Jan. 4, 2020. Homestead City Council unanimously appointed McCaffrey.

"I count it an honor and a privilege to continue to work with this Council and this staff, serving this great city," said McCaffrey.

McCaffrey came to Homestead in 2014 as an assistant city manager and has supervised all city departments, according to the city.

The city said McCaffrey helped implement an economic development plan in downtown Homestead, which is a historic district. She helped develop a new City Hall, Police Headquarters and the restoration of the Seminole Theatre.

