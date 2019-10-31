Cellphone records shows hired killers near dumped body

MIAMI, Fla. - Cellphone records indicate at least one defendant allegedly hired by Presidente Supermarket co-founder Manuel Marin was at the scene where Camilo Salazar's body was found.

In 2011, Marin hired three men to kidnap, torture and kill Salazar for having an affair with his wife, state prosecutors say.

On Thursday, Day 4 of the trial, a retired Miami-Dade homicide detective walked through a timeline of events that placed two of the three men hired by Marin, Roberto Isaac and Ariel Gandulla, with Salazar.

Isaac, along with a third man Alexis Vila Perdomo, face second-degree murder charges for carrying out the kidnap and murder at Marin's request.

Marin has yet to face trial.

Gandulla faces a lesser kidnapping charge after he agreed to testify against his alleged accomplices. He is expected to testify in the coming days.

A state medical examiner is expected to testify this afternoon or tomorrow morning.

