Child, 3 adults hospitalized after North Lauderdale Fire Rescue truck crashes

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A North Lauderdale Fire Rescue truck was involved in a serious crash Friday afternoon in Lauderhill, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly after 3 p.m. in the area of Northwest 16th Street and State Road 7.

Authorities said the firetruck was transporting a high-priority pediatric patient to the hospital when the crash occurred.

A man, who identified himself as a AAA employee, told Local 10 News reporter Michael Seiden that he was towing a vehicle down State Road 7 and saw the firetruck in the distance through his rear-view mirror.

He said he merged into the right lane to allow the firetruck to pass, but his vehicle was struck from behind by the firetruck.

Authorities said the child and an adult were taken to Plantation Hospital after the crash.

Two firefighters were taken to Florida Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries. Two other firefighters who were in the truck were not injured, authorities said.

The child is listed in critical condition.

