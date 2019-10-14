Coast Guard arrested boat driver for operating under the influence

MIAMI - The Coast Guard stopped a 26-foot vessel with seven passengers onboard because the operator of the boat was allegedly under the influence Saturday, according to the Coast Guard

The Fort Lauderdale crew observed the vessel operating erratically, and they conducted a sobriety test on the operator of the boat, according to authorities. They said the vessel was near Dania Beach.

"The Coast Guard reminds boaters of the dangers of boating under the influence. In addition to decreasing the operator's ability to make sound judgments, the consumption of alcohol also negatively affects the ability of passengers to respond in the case of an emergency on the water," said Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Newman, Sector Miami command center watchstander. "In addition to designating a sober boater, boaters are encouraged to always wear their life jackets, file a float plan with a friend or family member, have fire extinguishers on board and carry a working VHF-FM radio and Electronic Position Indicating Radio Beacon."

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation agents arrested the operator of the boat after positive results for operating under the influence.

