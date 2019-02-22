Coast Guard eradicates 200,000 marijuana plants in Bahamas

ANDROS, BAHAMAS - The U.S. Coast Guard was part of a team that eradicated more than 200,000 illegal marijuana plants in the Bahamas this month.

During an Operation Bahamas joint narcotic interdiction patrol, a Coast Guard helicopter crew smelled a strong odor of marijuana as they flew over an area on Andros Island on Feb. 6.

U.S. DEA agents, along with Royal Bahamas Police Force officers, were transported to the area to destroy the approximately 460,000 lbs. of marijuana.

"The efforts put forth by the Coast Guard, DEA, and the Bahamian Police Force is another success story highlighting the effectiveness of OPBAT's counter-drug operation," said Cmdr. Mike Benson, the Coast Guard OPBAT Director.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.