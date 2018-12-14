News

Coast Guard searches for cruise ship passenger who went overboard

26-year-old man falls overboard off Florida Keys coast

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

MIAMI - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 26-year-old man who went overboard on a cruise ship off the Florida Keys.

According to a Coast Guard news release, a passenger on the Carnival Victory was reported to have gone overboard Friday about 35 miles south of Islamorada.

The Coast Guard is searching for the man by air and water.

A statement from Carnival Cruise Line said the ship has joined in the search-and-rescue efforts.

The Carnival Victory is returning from a four-day cruise that departed from Miami on Monday. The ship is scheduled to arrive in Miami later in the day.
 

