Coast Guard stops voyage near Nixon Beach

MIAMI - The Coast Guard terminated the voyage of a 34-foot motor vessel, Bada Bing, with five people aboard Sunday near Nixon Beach after discovering multiple safety violations.

A Coast Guard Station Miami 33-foot Special Purpose Craft—Law Enforcement boat crew conducted the boarding of the pleasure craft near Nixon Beach where they discovered the following violations:

Violation for not having a credentialed mariner in control while operating a small passenger vessel.

Violation for failure to have a drug and alcohol program.

Violation for operating as an uninspected passenger vessel.

