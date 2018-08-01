Corvette crash injures 3 in Miami

MIAMI - A crash involving a Corvette has left three people injured in Miami.

According to Miami Fire-Rescue, crews responded to the crash and transported three people for injuries. One person was taken to Jackson's Ryder Trauma Center and two others were taken to North Shore Medical Center.

A viewer told Local 10 News three cars were involved in the crash, which happened early Wednesday morning on Northwest 62nd Street and Northwest 7th Avenue. It's unclear which cars the injured victims were from. It's also unclear what led up to the crash.

Stay with Local 10 and Local10.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.