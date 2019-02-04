'Ball Cap Bandit' stole at least $28,000 from Chase Bank, FBI says

LAKE PARK, Fla. - FBI agents believe the man they dubbed the "Ball Cap Bandit" got away with $28,000 during the four robberies from 2016 to 2018 of two Chase Bank branches in Delray Beach and Stuart before they caught up to him last week.

The amount stolen from banks could be higher. When the FBI announced they were looking for the "Ball Cap Bandit" in 2016, the suspect was accused of robbing 10 banks across Broward and Palm Beach counties. As of Monday, prosecutors only had evidence to file charges for four.

According to FBI Special Agent Daniel J. Szczepanski, the robber identified as Rodrick Domonique Jones, a 37-year-old Lake Park resident, used a semi-automatic handgun to intimidate tellers during two of the four robberies.

FBI agents say they have evidence linking Jones' white Samsung Galaxy Note 4 mobile phone, his 1999 gold Lexus ES300 and 2004 white Mazda 5 to the crimes. According to the complaint, forensic investigators have evidence of Jones' related Google searches and Facebook posts.

Jones is accused of taking $5,000 from the branch at 525 NE 7th St., in Delray Beach, during robberies on April 14, 2016 and June 22, 2017. He is also accused of taking $23,000 from the branch at 5955 SE Federal Highway, in Stuart, during robberies on May 19, 2016 and Feb. 17, 2018.

FBI agents arrested Jones on Jan. 31 and announced his arrest on Monday, saying FBI agents, officers from the Delray Beach Police Department and deputies from Martin and Palm Beach counties are continuing their investigation.

