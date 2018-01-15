'Bikes Up, Guns Down' rideouts cause dangerous conditions on South Florida roads

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Authorities arrested numerous ATV and dirt bike riders Monday afternoon during the illegal "Bikes Up, Guns Down" ride.

Riders began hitting the streets about 2 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol officers could be seen at the entrances to numerous highways, trying to stop the riders before they made it on the highways.

Miami-Dade police say they have made six felony arrests and one misdemeanor arrest as of 3 p.m. Monday. Police have impounded 53 ATV's/dirt bikes/motorcycles in that same period of time.

Local 10 News reporter Carlos Suarez was on Sheridan Street, just west of U.S. Route 1, as three people were taken into custody.

The two men and a woman were handcuffed and were seen sitting on the sidewalk before Broward Sheriff's Office deputies took them to jail.

Deputies said the woman who was taken into custody is a probation officer from New York.

By 4 p.m., deputies had arrested five people and towed seven vehicles.

Over in Miami-Dade County, Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, of the Miami-Dade Police Department, said nine people had been arrested.

According to Zabaleta, by 3:15 p.m., there had been 53 dirt bikes and ATVs impounded and 23 traffic citations issued.

Zabaleta said six of those who were arrested face felony charges and one firearm was recovered.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

#RIGHT #NOW Three people on motorbikes arrested on Sheridan street just west of US-1. We are riding w/ @BrowardSheriff in an unmarked car. pic.twitter.com/FZ3frI6zQ7 — Carlos Suarez (@CarlosWPLG) January 15, 2018

Deputies tell us the woman is a probation officer from NY. BSO began following the group at University/Pines. pic.twitter.com/9SIFrWYoW3 — Carlos Suarez (@CarlosWPLG) January 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.