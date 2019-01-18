'Traveling Bandit' starts nationwide bank robbing spree in Aventura

AVENTURA, Fla. - A group of FBI agents came up with a nickname for a prolific bank robber. They are calling him the "Traveling Bandit."
After robbing a Capital Bank in Aventura about 3:21 p.m. Dec. 28, he has robbed six more banks in North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Illinois and Utah, according to the FBI.
The FBI agents believe he is traveling in a white Ford sport utility vehicle, either an Explorer or an Expedition. He also appears to have tattoos on his left arm.
He is suspected of robbing a Suntrust Bank in Asheville about 1 p.m. on Jan. 2. Two days later, FBI agents believe he stole cash at 3 p.m. from the Mountain Commerce Bank in Johnson City.
His next alleged robberies were at a U.S. Bank in Mt. Juliet at 12:48 p.m., Jan. 8; a Trust Mark Bank in Prattville at 9:40 a.m., Jan. 10; and a bank in Mt. Vernon Jan. 14. The last bank the FBI agents believe he robbed was a Wells Fargo Bank, at 4 p.m. Thursday, in Price Branch.
According to Jim Marshall, a spokesman for FBI Miami, the bank robber usually hands over a note to a teller and uses a weapon as a threat. Noone has been injured in any of the bank robberies.
FBI agents are asking anyone with information about the accused bank robber and his crime spree to call 754-703-2000 or submit a tip online.
