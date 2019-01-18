'Traveling Bandit' starts nationwide bank robbing spree in Aventura

FBI Miami released surveillance camera images of a man agents have nicknamed as the 'Traveling Bandit.'

AVENTURA, Fla. - A group of FBI agents came up with a nickname for a prolific bank robber. They are calling him the "Traveling Bandit."

After robbing a Capital Bank in Aventura about 3:21 p.m. Dec. 28, he has robbed six more banks in North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Illinois and Utah, according to the FBI.

The accused 'Traveling Bandit' appears to have tattoos on his lower left arm.

The FBI agents believe he is traveling in a white Ford sport utility vehicle, either an Explorer or an Expedition. He also appears to have tattoos on his left arm.

He is suspected of robbing a Suntrust Bank in Asheville about 1 p.m. on Jan. 2. Two days later, FBI agents believe he stole cash at 3 p.m. from the Mountain Commerce Bank in Johnson City.

FBI agents are searching for a serial bank robber who they believe is traveling in a white Ford sports utility vehicle.

His next alleged robberies were at a U.S. Bank in Mt. Juliet at 12:48 p.m., Jan. 8; a Trust Mark Bank in Prattville at 9:40 a.m., Jan. 10; and a bank in Mt. Vernon Jan. 14. The last bank the FBI agents believe he robbed was a Wells Fargo Bank, at 4 p.m. Thursday, in Price Branch.

According to Jim Marshall, a spokesman for FBI Miami, the bank robber usually hands over a note to a teller and uses a weapon as a threat. Noone has been injured in any of the bank robberies.

FBI agents are asking anyone with information about the accused bank robber and his crime spree to call 754-703-2000 or submit a tip online.

