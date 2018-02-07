1 dead, 1 injured in downtown Miami shooting

MIAMI - A man was found shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Miami, according to police.

The shooting happened at 170 SE 3rd Avenue. According to officers, a second man was also shot and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Officers did take a suspect into custody.

As the investigation continues, Miami Police have closed off Flagler Street between NW Miami Court and NW 2nd Ave. They have also closed N Miami Avenue at North 1st Street and they have also closed SE 1st Ave at SE 1st Street.

