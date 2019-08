MIAMI - One person died and another was hospitalized after a shooting in Miami on Sunday, according to the Miami Police Department.

The shooting happened in the area of Northeast 55th Street and Second Avenue, authorities said.

One person was found dead in a car and the other was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

