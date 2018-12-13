1 in custody after 3 men wearing yarmulkes attacked in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A suspect is in custody after three men wearing yarmulkes were attacked at a Dunkin' early Thursday morning in Miami Beach.

According to police, the attack happened at 341 W. 41st St. after 5:30 a.m. A witness said a man came in and began attacking the three men with a rock. One of the men reportedly tried to restrain the suspect, who then ran off.

Police then set up a perimeter near Royal Palm Avenue and West 41st Street before capturing their suspect, who was then positively identified by one of the victims.

According to police, one of the men was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center with a bloody eye, while the other two victims were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Police also said the three victims to the same Dunkin' location each day at 5:30 a.m. as part of their routine.

Stay with Local 10 and Local10.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.