1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near Military Trail Park

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed and another was injured in an early morning shooting near a park in northeast Miami-Dade County, police said.

The shooting was reported early Thursday near Military Trail Park on Northeast 89th Street.

Police said one man collapsed and died at the scene.

The other man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. His condition was not immediately known.

Police did not release any other information about the shooting.

