1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting outside Booby Trap

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed and another was wounded Thursday morning in a shooting outside the Booby Trap in northwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said a preliminary investigation determined that a group of men inside the strip club on Northwest South River Drive were asked to leave.

Zabaleta said shots were fired as the men exited the strip club. He said one person died and another was taken to a hospital.

The shooter or shooters fled the scene.

No arrests have been made, but at least one woman could be seen leaning out the back window of a police car.

Police have not identified the victims.

