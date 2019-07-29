1 person arrested during child pornography investigation at day care

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was arrested Monday during a child pornography investigation at a day care center by Homeland Security Investigations and Miami-Dade police.

The Little Seeds Academy is located off Bird Road and Southwest 104th Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade County. Officials said the day care is also a residence and the suspect who was arrested is the owner's son.

"She just started recently in May, but still, each second would be too long here, I guess, after finding this out," Sophie Ramirez, whose daughter attends the day care, said.

According to Homeland Security Investigations, a federal search warrant was executed Monday morning and focused on the owner's son, who lives at the day care but doesn't work there.

"It's frustrating because I have my kids here that have been here since they were little babies," one mother said outside the home. "Right now, my 7-month-old, he can't say anything, you know? My 4-year-old -- at least he knows his body parts, and my 7-year-old -- he knows way more than he's supposed to. But my little baby -- what does he know? That's my main concern. Like, was he involved in that? Were any of my kids involved in that?"

The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

