1 shot outside Giant Market Place Supermarket in northeast Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was shot Thursday morning outside a northeast Miami-Dade County supermarket, police said.

Miami-Dade police said the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Giant Market Place Supermarket on Northeast Sixth Avenue.

Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon said the victim got into an argument with several people in a pickup truck when he was shot by someone inside the vehicle.

Police said the shooter or shooters fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

Police are looking for an older-model black pickup truck.

