13-year-old boy arrested in connection with hit-and-run crash in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A 13-year-old boy was arrested Sunday after he stole his stepfather's black Cadillac and struck two pedestrians in Miami Beach, authorities said.

The hit-and-run was reported just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of 77th Street and Dickens Avenue.

According to an arrest report, the teen was making a left turn onto Dickens Avenue when he struck the victims in the crosswalk.

Police said the teen reversed the vehicle and began to travel west on 77th Street.

A witness followed the teen and called 911.

Police said the suspect continued driving until he was stopped by an officer.

Authorities said the teen got out of the car, held his hands in the air and was taken into custody.

The victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Police said a 51-year-old woman suffered a laceration to the head and a fractured hip, and the other victim, a 21-year-old woman, suffered minor bruising to the buttocks.

Police said the suspect's stepfather did not want to pursue charges regarding the theft of his vehicle, however the teen still faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury and driving without a license.

Authorities said the teen waived his right to an attorney and confessed to the hit-and-run.

He is being held at the Juvenile Assessment Center.

