15-year-old boys face charges in armed carjacking in Miami

MIAMI - Two 15-year-old boys face armed carjacking charges after they targeted a woman in Miami, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the 36-year-old victim was sitting in her black Infiniti QX70 outside her cousin's home near Northwest 68th Street and 17th Avenue when she saw three teenagers in the rearview mirror approaching her car.

Police said the teens first walked past the victim’s car and then quickly turned around.

One of the teens then approached the driver's side and pointed a black rifle at the victim while the two other teens pointed handguns at the woman, the report stated.

"Before I knew it, he was at the car, like, he had this big ol' gun at my face," she said. "I turned. There was another one who had a big ol' gun in my face, too."

According to the arrest report, one of the teens told the victim to enter her passcode to her iPhone 6 and then asked her, "Where is the money?"

The victim told the teens that she had money in her purse, which they took, the report stated.

Police said the teens then got into the car and drove away.

"He didn't even know how to drive. He couldn't drive," the victim said. "It took him at least two minutes to pull off."

Police said two of the teens were found later in the day by authorities in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and 69th Terrace riding in the victim's vehicle.

The third teen was not with them, authorities said.

Police said the victim identified the two teens in a photo lineup.

The suspects denied being involved in the carjacking, police said.

The teens appeared in juvenile court Wednesday, where the state announced its intention to prosecute the teens as adults.

Anyone with information about the third carjacker is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

