16-year-old boy arrested in string of armed South Florida carjackings

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday in connection with a string of armed carjackings in South Florida, authorities said.

According to his juvenile transcript, Kristian Pressley, of Miami, was sitting in the front seat of a 2013 white Dodge Avenger that was reported stolen in Miami Gardens Aug. 13, when he and several other people committed an armed carjacking in the parking lot at 4599 S. University Drive in Davie.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said three culprits blocked off a white Volkswagen Jetta in the parking lot, pointed their guns at the victim and demanded he get out of the car and give them his wallet. The wallet contained $100 in cash and a Chase debit card.

The crooks then fled the scene with the victim's car, authorities said.

Deputies said an attempted carjacking was reported a short time afterward in Pembroke Pines, where the victim's vehicle was shot at several times.

Authorities said the group were in two cars matching the descriptions of the vehicles involved in the Davie and Miami Gardens carjackings.

According to the juvenile transcript, a fourth carjacking occurred the same day in the city of Miramar, where a Rav4 was stolen. Authorities said the stolen Jetta was used by the thieves involved in that carjacking.

Authorities said the victim who was carjacked in Davie had left his iPhone in his vehicle and later received a ping from his Find My iPhone app that showed his phone was at a home in the 2900 block of Northwest 157th Terrace in Miami Gardens.

Deputies said Miami Gardens police officers went to the home and made contact with two adults and five juveniles inside the residence before recovering the stolen iPhone.

According to the transcript, Pressley confessed to participating in the carjackings in Davie, Pembroke Pines and Miramar. He also admitted to holding a gun while riding in the stolen Avenger, which he said was passed around between him and his accomplices while they were looking for potential victims, authorities said.

Pressley faces charges of armed carjacking with a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.