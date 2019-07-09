16-year-old girl killed by stray bullet in restaurant shooting

Ana Alvarez-Hernandez, 16, was fatally wounded by a stray bullet in a shooting outside the 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old girl was fatally wounded by a stray bullet in the parking lot of a northwest Miami-Dade County restaurant, police said.

Ana Alvarez-Hernandez was shot and killed at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday while standing in the parking lot of the 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant on Northwest 57th Avenue, Miami-Dade police Detective Chris Thomas said.

Thomas said there was an argument between two groups taking place at the time when at least one person went to a vehicle, pulled out a gun and fired it.

Alvarez-Hernandez was among a group of people who ran for cover from the gunfire, but she was struck and taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.