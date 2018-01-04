2 burglaries reported at Brickell apartment building, police say

MIAMI - Miami police officers are searching for two burglars who they said targeted two units at a high-rise apartment building in Brickell.

The burglaries were reported about 12:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at 1712 SW Second Ave.

Newly released surveillance video shows two men breaking the door lock to one unit and kicking in the door.

Once inside, the burglars stole pricey electronics and jewelry, authorities said.

Police said the men left in a newer model, white Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

