2 injured in crash after argument at Miami sports bar escalates

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were injured in an early-morning crash Thursday after an altercation that started at a nearby sports bar, police said.

A car could be seen resting on its side, pressed against a palm tree, near the intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and Northwest 108th Street.

Miami-Dade police said two people got into an argument at Round Table Sports Bar & Lounge in Miami.

As the victim left the bar, the other person involved in the argument followed the car and intentionally rear-ended it before fleeing the scene, police said.

A passenger in the front seat was ejected and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. A passenger in the back seat was taken to North Shore Medical Center. The driver was treated at the scene.

"The guy was screaming, 'Help me, help me,'" witness William Tidwell, who works nearby, said.

Police later located the other car and driver at the suspect's home.

All northbound and southbound lanes of Northwest Seventh Avenue were closed in the area during the crash investigation.

