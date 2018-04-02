2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting outside Lauderhill Mall

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Two men were killed and a third man was injured Sunday night in a shooting in the parking lot of the Lauderhill Mall, police said.

Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago said an officer working nearby heard the gunshots shortly before 10 p.m. and found one of the men wounded in the parking lot.

Paramedics arrived a short time later and found a second victim.

Both victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. They were identified as Lawrence Hall, 32, and Omarie Stephens, 33.

A third victim drove himself to Plantation General Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. His identity hasn't been released.

Dozens of yellow police markers could be seen in the parking lot of the mall, which remained closed Monday morning.

A large crowd was gathered outside the mall at the time of the shooting.

Santiago said there was an exchange of gunfire between the victims and the shooter that was precipitated by some sort of fight, the details of which were not immediately known.

