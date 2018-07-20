2 of XXXTentacion's killers remain on the run, deputies say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are still searching for two men who are facing first-degree murder charges in the Deerfield Beach fatal shooting of 20-year-old rapper Jahseh "XXXTentacion" Onfroy.

Deputies have surveillance video showing Robert "Big Rob" Allen inside Riva Motorsports, where Onfroy was checking out motorcycles, while carrying $50,000 inside a Louis Vuitton bag.

Deputies say they also have evidence that Trayvon Newsome was involved in a hit-and-run crash with the getaway car in Fort Lauderdale after the fatal robbery.

The two men and their accomplices Dedrick Williams and Michael Boatwright got away from deputies the day of Onfroy's death. Williams and Boatwright are in Broward County Jail. Detectives say they have photos and videos of Boatwright and Williams flaunting the stolen cash.

After Onfroy was shot inside his car about 4 p.m., Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel rushed him to the nearby Broward Health North where doctors pronounced him dead about 5:30 p.m.

Onfroy had been living in a $1.4 million corner mansion in Parkland. He grew up in a low-income income neighborhood in the city of Plantation in Broward County, and found success in the self-publishing industry.

Onfroy was part of the new generation of musicians who have used SoundCloud, an online audio distribution platform founded about a decade ago in Sweden, to deploy their careers. He used the platform without relying on a record label or a publicist to amass millions of fans worldwide.

Onfroy had a strong presence on Spotify, a streaming service founded about 12 years ago in Sweden. The company temporarily censored the rapper whose fans pushed the company to return his playlists to the site. His songs went mainstream and climbed up to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

