2 shot to death at southwest Miami-Dade gas station

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man and a woman were shot to death Thursday morning while sitting in a car at a southwest Miami-Dade County gas station, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight at a Mobil gas station next to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Miami-Dade police Detective Argemis Colome said the victims were shot multiple times with a rifle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A white BMW and a pickup truck were later towed away from the scene.

Colome said a suspect was taken into custody.

