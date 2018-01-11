#renderJavascriptHTMLElement()

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Miami-Dade police have arrested two teenagers Wednesday in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Homestead.

Police said Eddy Moore, 16, and Keyondric Daniels, 15, fatally wounded Jatavious Williams just after 5 p.m. Sunday in Blakey Park in the 600 block of Southwest 14th Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Jatavious was sitting on a park bench when the teens approached him and began firing.

The suspects then fled on foot, police said.

Police said Sunday that three suspects were involved in the shooting. However, police did not mention the status of the third suspect Wednesday.

Community and religious leaders canvassed the neighborhood Tuesday night, urging people to come forward with information about Jatavious' death.

"There's no expiration date on our pain," said Romania Duke of Mothers Fighting for Justice.

Jatavious was a young father-to-be.

Moore and Daniels face charges of second-degree murder.

Daniels has previously faced charges as a juvenile, including battery, grand theft auto and armed robbery.

Miami-Dade police Director Juan Perez said on Twitter that he was proud his officers for making the arrests, but lamented the fact that suspects were teenagers.

"We have a long way to go as a community in preventing these occurrences. Enough," he said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.