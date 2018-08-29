2 thieves sought in home invasion robbery in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are searching for two unknown males who robbed a couple early Wednesday during a home invasion.

The incident was reported just before 4:30 a.m. at a gated community in the 12300 block of Northwest 12th Court.

Police said the thieves, one of whom was armed with a gun, entered the home through the front door, which had been left unlocked.

Authorities said a man was sleeping inside while a woman was awake.

The man was struck multiple times by one of the robbers, police said.

Authorities said the thieves grabbed some items of value from the home and then fled in an unknown direction.

No shots were fired and the woman wasn't injured during the robbery, police said.

A Hallandale Beach police K-9 unit and a Broward Sheriff's Office helicopter assisted in the search for the robbers, but they were not found, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.