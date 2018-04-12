3 arrested during drug raid at Davie home, authorities say

DAVIE, Fla. - Three people were arrested Thursday morning during a raid at a home in Davie, authorities said.

A Local 10 viewer emailed photos from when the raid began showing officers in full SWAT gear surrounding the home in the area of Southwest 61st Avenue and 41st Court.

"It was a big bang -- flash bangs -- to wake up everybody," Al Cacoce, who lives next door to the home that was raided, said.

"I heard a loud boom and I heard yelling and screaming to, 'Don't move. Get down!'" another neighbor, Ann Cameron, said.

Police said they executed a search warrant at the home and found a small drug operation, mostly with street-level drugs.

Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol was outside the home as a man and two women were taken into custody. Authorities did not immediately say what charges they will be facing.

Cameron, who lives across the street, said she wasn't surprised by the raid. She said the home in question has been trouble for a while.

"The last couple of weeks it's been more people coming and going, more people up and down the street," Cameron said. "You know, everybody on this street is quiet -- they keep to themselves. This is the only house where you see more activity."

Officers at the scene called code enforcement officials at one point and said this was possibly a situation where too many people were living in the home.

No other details were immediately released.



