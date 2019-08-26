3 killed, child injured in apparent domestic-related shooting in Pembroke Pines

Police investigate an apparent domestic-related shooting at a home on Southwest 156th Avenue, inside the Grand Palms Golf and Country Club community.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Three people are dead and a child has been injured after an apparent domestic-related incident in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines police Capt. Adam Feiner said 911 dispatchers received information Sunday night that a man killed his family and "intended to end his own life."

When police arrived and entered the home on Southwest 156th Avenue, inside the Grand Palms Golf and Country Club community, they found multiple victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Three victims were dead, but a child at the home survived and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Feiner said there is no threat to the community.

The names of the victims and the suspect are being withheld.



