3 teens waited to kill man in his Miami-Dade apartment, police say

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - Miami-Dade police officers arrested three teens Thursday for the murder of a 49-year-old man during a robbery in Miami's Pinewood neighborhood.

Detectives responded to the Wednesday afternoon crime scene at the Silver Blue Lake Apartments at 1301 NW 103 St. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel found Tony Conway dead.

Detectives accused two 16-year-old girls, Dashera Davis and Shawntera Jackson, and Travis Charlite, 17, of breaking into Conway's apartment while he was away.

"Once he entered his apartment, he was robbed and shot in the stomach," Detective Lee Cowart said.

Conway ran out of his apartment and collapsed in the common area of the apartment complex, police said.

Davis from Homestead, Jackson from Cutler Bay and Charlite from Golden Glades faced first-degree murder and armed robbery charges.

