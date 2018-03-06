3 victims robbed at gunpoint in Barry University parking lot

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. - Three people were robbed at gunpoint last month in a parking lot at Barry University in Miami Shores, authorities said.

Police said the victims were hanging out outside their vehicles about 11:45 p.m. Feb. 25 when a newer-model silver Acura MDX entered the parking lot and parked idle a few parking spaces from them.

Police said a back seat passenger got out of the SUV, approached the victims and pulled out a black handgun from his waistband.

A second robber approached the group and snatched a necklace, wallet and cellphone from two of the victims, authorities said.

Police said the driver of the SUV then pulled up near the victims and the two robbers got into the vehicle and fled the scene.

One of the robbers was captured on surveillance video about 15 minutes later, walking into a Shell gas station before pumping gas.

Anyone with information about the robbers' identities is asked to call Miami Shores police Detective Natasha McKay at 305-759-2468 or email her at Natasha.McKay@mspd.org. Tipsters can also call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

