4 face charges in 9 nursing home deaths in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Prosecutors filed charges in the deaths of nine Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills residents during a power failure that prompted an evacuation of more than 100 residents after Hurricane Irma.

Authorities ruled 12 of 14 deaths at the nursing home September 2017 were homicides.

Prosecutors are holding four former nursing home employees accountable for the deaths of Carolyn Eatherly, Gail Nova, Estella Hendricks, Bobby Owens, Miguel Franco, Manuel Medieta, Betty Hibbard, Carlos Canal and Dolores Biamonte.

The Broward State Attorney's Office announced charges Monday against Jorge Carballo, Sergo Colin, Althia Meggie and Tamika Miller. Investigators accused Miller and Meggie of fabricating reports.

Carballo, the former chief administrator, faces nine counts of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person or disabled adult.

Colin, a registered nurse and night shift nursing supervisor, faces nine counts of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person or disabled adult.

Meggie, a registered nurse, faces two counts of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person or disabled adult and two counts of tampering with or fabricating evidence in connection with medical records.

Miller, a licensed practical nurse, faces six counts of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person or disabled adult and two counts of tampering with or fabricating evidence in connection with medical records.

If convicted, the aggravated manslaughter charges carry maximum penalties of up to 30 years in state prison and the charges of tampering with or fabricating evidence in connection with medical records carry maximum penalties of up to five years in state prison.

