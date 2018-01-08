4 shot outside private party in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. - Four people were shot outside a private party early Sunday in Plantation, police said.

Plantation police Detective Robert Rettig said a man shot at the victims as people left the party just after 4:30 a.m. outside a recreation hall in the 5200 block of West Broward Boulevard.

Police said the gunman fled the scene and the motive for the shooting was unclear.

Battalion Chief Joel Gordon, a spokesman with the Plantation Fire Department, said one of the victims, a security guard, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with serious injuries.

Another person was taken to Plantation General Hospital with minor injuries, Gordon said. The girlfriend of the third victim tried to take him to a hospital herself, but later called the 911 for help. He was eventually taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Rettig said the fourth victim suffered minor injuries. It's unclear whether that person was treated at a hospital.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

