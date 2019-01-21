4 wounded during block party shooting in southwest Miami-Dade

Four people were wounded in a shooting during a block party outside this apartment complex on Southwest 139th Avenue.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Four people, including a child, were wounded in a shooting during a block party Sunday night in southwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m. at 26133 SW 139th Ave.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said a group of people were standing in the parking lot when someone opened fire, shooting three adults and a child.

Zabaleta said two men, a woman and a girl were shot.

All of the victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Police are still searching for the shooter or shooters.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.