Teen, woman among 5 shot in northwest Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Five people, including a 17-year-old boy, were shot late Tuesday in northwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

Miami-Dade County police said the victims were hanging out in front of a house just after 8 p.m. near Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 86th Terrace when gunfire erupted.

Police said that the attack was not a drive-by shooting and said that evidence at the scene suggested multiple gunmen were involved.

Some of the wounded fled the scene, but were eventually found by officers, police said.

Police identified the adult victims as Jada Miller, 20, Taurean Neal, 22, Antwon Brown, 21, and Ulysses Britt, 18.

Detective Lee Cowart said the victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. All the victims were expected to recover, police said.

A neighbor told Local 10 News that he heard about 20 gunshots in quick succession. At first, he thought the sound was fireworks until he saw police arrive.

"It's a terrible violent crime," Cowart said. "There's too much gun violence right now, and we're trying to address that."

Jeffrey Humes, Miller's great uncle, called the violence "terrifying" Wednesday.

“She got shot in her legs, a few times, and in her arm. She got shot six times," he said of Miller's injuries. "We just want as a family for the violence to stop."

Miami-Dade County has seen a spate of shootings in recent weeks. Several teenagers and children -- including a 2-year-old boy killed by stray bullet -- have been among the victims.

Public officials have repeatedly appealed to the public for help to stop the violence and find the gunmen.

"We have to be better than this. We can’t let the shootings keep happening," Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said on Twitter. "Five people are spending the beginning of the New Year in a hospital, and little Carnell Williams' killer is still on the street. Don’t be silent. Act like these victims are your relatives."

