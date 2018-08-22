$5,000 reward offered to help FBI find 'Cover-Up Bandit'

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a serial bank robber in South Florida.

The FBI announced Wednesday that the same man is responsible for at least four bank robberies from Delray Beach to Fort Lauderdale.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said the robber has been dubbed the "Cover-Up Bandit" because of the disguises he wears during the robberies.

Marshall said the robber struck the same Wells Fargo branch in Fort Lauderdale, once in January and again in February. He also robbed the PNC Bank branch in Delray Beach on Feb. 16 and a Bank United branch in Lighthouse Point six days later.

Surveillance photographs from each of the robberies shows the man wearing a hat

In each of the robberies, the man is wearing a hat and scarf over his face.

Marshall said the robber should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the FBI office in South Florida at 754-703-2000.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.