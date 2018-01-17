550 pounds of cocaine intercepted by U.S. Customs officers in Miami

MIAMI - U.S. Customer and Border Protection officers intercepted 550 pounds of cocaine that was aboard a cargo vessel at Miami's seaport on Monday, authorities said in a news release.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $6.25 million.

According to the news release, CBP officers were examining cargo during an inspection when they encountered five suspicious duffel bags hidden behind metal tubing.

Officers said the bags contained 225 packages containing cocaine.

"This is one of the most significant seizures in the last few years, and the latest result of CBP's multi-layered, risk-based approach to enhance the security of our borders," said Miami Seaport Port Director Jorge Roig. "CBP plays a critical role in efforts to keep dangerous drugs from reaching local communities across South Florida."

The drugs were turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further investigation.

