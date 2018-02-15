6th-grade student arrested for writing note, threatening to shoot up Davie school

DAVIE, Fla. - A 6th grader at Nova Middle School in Davie was arrested Thursday for writing a note, threatening to shoot up the school, authorities said.

Davie police said the 11-year-old girl placed the handwritten note under the assistant principal's office door, which read: "I will bring a gun to school to kill all of you ugly a** kids and teachers b****. I will bring the gun Feb. 16, 18. BE prepared b****!"

Authorities said surveillance video shows the student placing the note under the door.

She also provided a written confession, officers said.

According to a police report, the girl was crying and upset when she was confronted by officers about the note.

In her written confession, the student claimed that another girl ordered her to put the note under the door to the assistant principal's office or she would get her friend to fight her.

The girl said the other student didn't like her because of a boy.

The student was arrested and taken to the Broward Juvenile Assessment Center.

Local 10 News is withholding her name because of her age.

The arrest comes a day after Nikolas Cruz, 19, was arrested in connection with a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

